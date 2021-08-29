ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

