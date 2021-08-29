Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 7,534,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

