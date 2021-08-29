Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

