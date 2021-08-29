Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

