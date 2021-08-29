Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,589,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

