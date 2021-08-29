Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Critical Contrast

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -34.55% -28.67% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.50% -7.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 44.07 -$14.88 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

