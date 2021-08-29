Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 166,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

