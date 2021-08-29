Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

