Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 80,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.