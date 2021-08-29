Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,569 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.11 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

