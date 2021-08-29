Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of TTEC worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTEC by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $107.98 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $644,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,084 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

