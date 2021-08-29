Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $8.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 573,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.98. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

