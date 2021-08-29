SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $16.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.62% from the stock’s current price.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $4,640,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

