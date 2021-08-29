Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNSE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $304.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

