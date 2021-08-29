Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,711.75

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,711.75 ($35.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,791 ($36.46). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,768 ($36.16), with a volume of 614,175 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,711.75.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

