Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

