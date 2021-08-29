Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SGHIY remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.
About Shanghai Industrial
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.