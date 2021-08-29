Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $840,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

