Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Grows By 48.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 29th total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

