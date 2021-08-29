Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Declines By 53.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

