Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 68.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

