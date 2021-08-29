Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rises By 167.0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 456,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

