Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Decreases By 52.8%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BLKLF remained flat at $$6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

