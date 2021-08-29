Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declines By 40.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,559. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

