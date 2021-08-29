Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declines By 40.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,559. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
