Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BDNNY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.