Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 41.2%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $$553.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.72. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $523.00 and a 1-year high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

