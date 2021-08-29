Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Drops By 32.5%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 187,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 112.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

