Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Declines By 63.9%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SBMSF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Danakali Company Profile
