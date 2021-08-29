Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Decreases By 39.3%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $$17.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. DIC Asset has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

