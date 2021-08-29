Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Rises By 116.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

