Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Rises By 55.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,957,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $388.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

