Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Declines By 35.6%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

EVKIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

