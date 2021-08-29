Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Grows By 92.3%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 36,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,345. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

