Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Grows By 92.3%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 36,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,345. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
