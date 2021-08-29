Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Decreases By 33.3%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getinge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

GNGBY opened at $40.55 on Friday. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

