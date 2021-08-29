Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Grows By 44.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of BMBOY remained flat at $$10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

