Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Expands By 100.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $133.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.