Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Rises By 54.6%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of XT stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $65.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter.

