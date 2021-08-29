Short Interest in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Grows By 190.0%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 29th total of 582,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.