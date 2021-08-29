Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 214.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NGTF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. NightFood has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.