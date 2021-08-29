Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 214.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NGTF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. NightFood has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About NightFood
