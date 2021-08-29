Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Decreases By 44.3%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NPSCY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

