Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Expands By 50.3%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,249.8 days.

Shares of OJSCY remained flat at $$6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

