Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 38.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of PRTC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

