Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 89.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

