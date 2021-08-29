Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Drops By 43.9%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.4 days.

RCDTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $$57.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

