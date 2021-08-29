Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Grows By 76.8%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,400 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the July 29th total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.1 days.

Shares of STZHF opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. Stelco has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Get Stelco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.