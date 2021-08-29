Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Rises By 72.1%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STMH stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

