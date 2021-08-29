Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Decreases By 62.4%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the July 29th total of 1,537,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,781.0 days.

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $$8.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.10.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

