Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 47.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Temenos stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.21. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

