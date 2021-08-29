Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Drops By 74.8%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TUIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

