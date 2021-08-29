Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 126.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the July 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,989,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.