Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Grows By 314.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,906,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of VTC opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

